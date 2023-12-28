SA vs IND
J·Dec 28, 2023, 12:36 pm
IND v SA: Jansen stranded on 84 as South Africa’s first innings ends at 408, lead India by 163 runs
J·Dec 27, 2023, 02:33 pm
IND v SA: Dean Elgar’s strong century puts South Africa in commanding position
J·Dec 24, 2023, 11:24 am
India chase history in test series in South Africa
J·Dec 19, 2023, 11:36 am
South Africa win toss, put India to bat in 2nd ODI, Rinku Singh gets his debut cap
