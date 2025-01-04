logo

Rohit Sharma selfless decision

featuredfeatured
Cricket
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 04, 2025, 09:02 AM

Raina Applauds Rohit Sharma's Leadership During Border-Gavaskar Test Series

featuredfeatured
Cricket
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 04, 2025, 08:52 AM

Sanjay Manjrekar Hails Rohit Sharma's Selfless Team-First Decision in Border-Gavaskar Trophy