logo

Ranbir Kapoor's special day

featuredfeatured
Sep 28, 2023, 10:15 AM

Alia Bhatt wishes Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday, calls her hubby, "best friend"

featuredfeatured
Sep 28, 2023, 10:06 AM

Wishes pour in from mom Neetu, sister Riddhima for 'Raha's papa' Ranbir Kapoor's birthday