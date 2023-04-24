Rampur
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
BJP gets Rampur, RLD wins Khatauli, and SP wins Mainpuri
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Removal of Azam Khan's name from the voter list
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Man arrested in UP for forcing minor girl to elope
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
PM Modi condoles deaths in Rampur road accident
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Bypolls: BJP Bags 4 Seats, AAP Suffers Jolt In Sangrur
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Protests in UP cities over Prophet remark, stone-pelting in Prayagraj
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Country's first "Amrit Sarovar" to be inaugurated by Naqvi and Swatantra Dev Singh in Rampur May 13
