Ram Temple Event
J·Jan 14, 2024, 09:26 am
Akhilesh Yadav Declines Jan 22 Invitation to Ayodhya's Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha Ceremony, Plans Family Visit Later
J·Jan 10, 2024, 02:13 pm
BJP Criticizes Congress Leaders for Declining Ram Temple Invite, Likens Move to Ravana's Actions in Treta Yug
J·Jan 10, 2024, 11:45 am
The Congress Turns Down Invitation to Lord Ram Lalla 'Pran Pratistha' Ceremony, Labeling it an "RSS, BJP Event"
