Recent posts
Uzbek Man Arrested in Moscow for Killing Senior Russian General Igor Kirillov
Donald Trump Nominates Herschel Walker as US Ambassador to Bahamas
Polio Vaccination Campaign Postponed in Balochistan Amid Health Workers' Strike
Darel District in PoGB Faces Severe Infrastructure Crisis and Neglect
China Ready to Strengthen Trust and Restore India Relations: Ambassador Xu Feihong
Recent posts
Ravichandran Ashwin Retires from Test Cricket: Pravin Amre Praises His Remarkable Career
South Africa Announces Test Squad for Pakistan Series: WTC Final Hopes Loom
Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Rohit Sharma Reviews India's Grit in Brisbane Test Draw
Rohit Sharma on Mohammed Shami's Fitness and Potential Return for Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Cricket Fraternity Celebrates Ravichandran Ashwin's Remarkable Test Career After Retirement Announcement
Recent posts
Forward-Looking Survey on Private Corporate CAPEX: Investment Trends for 2024-26
Indian Stock Market Declines for Third Day as US Fed Policy Decision Looms
IBC Data Insights Key to Resolving Complex Cases: RBI Dy Governor M Rajeshwar Rao
Maruti Suzuki Partners with Bihar Government to Automate 5 Driving Test Tracks for Road Safety
India to Boost Energy Storage Capacity to 60 GW by FY32, Says SBI Report
Recent posts
Tom Cruise Honored with US Navy's Highest Civilian Award for Naval Advocacy
Taapsee Pannu Starts Shooting for Action-Thriller 'Gandhari' Directed by Devashish Makhija
Amir Khan Productions React to Laapataa Ladies Missing Oscars Shortlist
Celine Dion Honors Late Husband Rene Angelil on Their 30th Wedding Anniversary
Utkarsh Sharma Attends Mahakaleshwar Temple’s Bhasma Aarti Ahead of ‘Vanvaas’ Release
pumped storage projects India
Energy
T
The Hawk
·
Dec 18, 2024, 06:21 AM
India to Boost Energy Storage Capacity to 60 GW by FY32, Says SBI Report