Pratik Jain

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 03, 2026, 05:13 AM

ED raids multiple locations in Bengal's West Burdwan in sand-coal smuggling cases

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 15, 2026, 09:55 AM

I-PAC raid row: SC stays Bengal Police FIRs against ED officers; issues notice to CM Mamata Banerjee, others

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 15, 2026, 02:21 AM

SC to hear today ED plea against CM Mamata Banerjee over I-PAC row

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 14, 2026, 11:44 AM

I-PAC raid row: SC to hear tomorrow ED plea alleging interference by CM Mamata Banerjee

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 14, 2026, 03:48 AM

ED I-PAC raid: Crucial hearing at Calcutta HC’s single judge bench today

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 12, 2026, 09:40 AM

Kolkata Police initiates process to make Pratik Jain’s neighbours witnesses in proceedings against ED (Ld)

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 10, 2026, 05:27 PM

I-PAC office raid: ED’s Kolkata office sends detailed report to its Delhi headquarters

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 10, 2026, 02:41 PM

Bengal files caveat in Supreme Court in I-PAC raid matter after ED petition

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 10, 2026, 02:26 PM

I-PAC raid: ED claims proof of hindrances faced by officials during searches

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 10, 2026, 10:22 AM

Kolkata Police reaches I-PAC co-founder’s residence to identify ED, CRPF personnel involved in raid

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 09, 2026, 12:28 PM

I-PAC raid row: Calcutta HC Chief Justice turns down ED's plea for urgent hearing

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 09, 2026, 09:56 AM

Calcutta HC hearing on ED's I-PAC office raid deferred as judge leaves courtroom due to crowding

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 09, 2026, 08:07 AM

I-PAC office raid: Centre seeks detailed report from ED

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 09, 2026, 07:53 AM

Agencies weaponised: Abhishek Banerjee breaks silence on ED’s I-PAC raids after Trinamool MPs detained by Delhi Police

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 09, 2026, 05:46 AM

CM Mamata registers complaints at two police stations on ED's I-PAC raids

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 09, 2026, 04:47 AM

Congress divided over ED raids on I-PAC