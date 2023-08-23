Pradhan
J·Aug 23, 2023, 06:39 am
'Don't play with future of younger generation', Pradhan slams Shivakumar over NEP
J·Jun 23, 2023, 11:31 pm
iCET likely to usher in new phase of partnership between US and India: Education min Pradhan
J·Jun 20, 2023, 06:18 pm
Nothing of this sort has happened: Union minister Pradhan on `deletion' of Darwin from textbooks
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Pradhan Calls Upon Students To Give Back To The Society And Explore Finding Solutions To Global Challenges
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Pradhan Holds Bilateral Meeting With His Brazilian Counterpart In Bali
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Pradhan Suggests Inclusion Of Yoga In School Curriculum
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Pradhan Calls Upon Higher Education Institutions To Adopt Exponential Approach Towards Building Future-Ready Workforce
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Pradhan says IGNOU should become the knowledge centre of the world....Calls for leveraging technology to reach the unreached
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.