Polio
J·Sep 03, 2024, 11:11 am
Polio vaccination targets surpassed for Gaza children: WHO
J·Aug 27, 2023, 11:29 am
32 Positive Environmental Samples Of Polio Detected In Afghanistan This Year: WHO
J·Jun 13, 2023, 10:42 am
WHO Announces 37 Sites Testing Sewage For Polio Amid Rising Cases
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Pakistan's Failure To Eliminate Polio Reflects Acute Lack Of Commitment
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Polio Sub-National Immunization Day To Be Conducted From June 19 In 11 States/ UTs
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.