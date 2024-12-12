logo

Places of Worship Act provisions

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Dec 12, 2024, 06:23 AM

SC to Decide on Violation of Places of Worship Act 1991 Today: Congress MP Pramod Tiwari

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Dec 12, 2024, 03:58 AM

Supreme Court Special Bench to Hear Challenges Against Places of Worship Act Today