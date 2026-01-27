PGTI Qualifying School

The Hawk·Jan 27, 2026, 02:09 PM

PGTI Tour: Ram Pal posts 68 for the first-round lead in final qualifying stage

The Hawk·Jan 24, 2026, 05:25 PM

PGTI Tour: American Jhared Hack tops Pre-Qualifying III with three-shot margin, 26 players qualify for Final Stage

The Hawk·Jan 21, 2026, 04:51 PM

Amateur Pritish Singh, 17, wins Pre-Qualifying II with an impressive six-shot margin; 38 players qualify for Final Stage

The Hawk·Jan 21, 2026, 11:35 AM

Golf: Road to Raipur begins at PGTI Qualifying School 2026, new Tour cardholders set to add strength

The Hawk·Jan 18, 2026, 03:21 PM

PGTI Tour: Md Nawab wins Pre-Qualifying I, 27 players qualify for Final Stage