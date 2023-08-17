PDA
J·Aug 17, 2023, 02:21 pm
Akhilesh Holds Workshops For Cadres On PDA Strategy
J·Jun 17, 2023, 05:46 pm
Akhilesh Yadav believes PDA—Pichde, Dalit, Alpasankhyak—can beat NDA in 2024 LS elections
J·Jun 01, 2023, 01:21 pm
Boys Indulge In 'PDA' On Scooty In UP District
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Umesh Pal murder: Home of 3rd individual linked to Atiq Ahmed demolished
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Nawaz Sharif works out strategic plan for giving up govt
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.