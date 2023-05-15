Patiala
J·May 15, 2023, 05:50 am
Woman shot dead for 'consuming' liquor outside gurdwara in Punjab
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Navjot Sidhu freed from Patiala prison
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Mandaviya Reviews Conduct Of NEET PG Examination By Undertaking Surprise Visit To NEET PG Centre At Patiala
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Scam recruitment: ED searches in 11 locations
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Protest against AAP govt's failure in Punjab to provide Rs 1,000 per month to women
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Patiala Clashes: Key Accused Among Six More Arrested
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.