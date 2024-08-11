Palestinian Casualties
J·Aug 11, 2024, 07:28 am
Gaza says 39,790 Palestinians killed since October 7, US says 'deeply concerned' after fresh attack on school
J·Jul 27, 2024, 11:14 am
At least 30 killed in Israeli strike on school, Gaza health officials say
J·Jul 02, 2024, 11:24 am
Thousands flee their homes as Israeli forces bomb southern Gaza
J·Jun 22, 2024, 12:59 pm
At least 42 killed after fresh Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
J·Jun 09, 2024, 11:12 am
274 Palestinians were killed in Israeli raid that rescued 4 hostages
J·May 28, 2024, 10:50 am
Tanks reach Rafah's centre as Israel presses assault despite global scrutiny
J·May 27, 2024, 12:43 pm
Gaza health ministry says 45 killed in Israeli attack on camp for Rafah displaced
J·Apr 07, 2024, 02:12 pm
33,175 Palestinians killed in six months of Gaza war, says Health Ministry
J·Dec 30, 2023, 02:43 pm
100 Palestinians killed, 158 wounded in Israeli strikes in central Gaza
J·Nov 29, 2023, 06:28 am
160 bodies recovered in Gaza within 24 hours
