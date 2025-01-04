logo

Pakistan human rights violations

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 04, 2025, 12:07 PM

Baloch Human Rights Body Condemns Attack on Protesters by State-Backed Individuals

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 04, 2025, 09:29 AM

Pakistan's Ban on Freedom of Expression and Peaceful Protests: Baloch Activist Highlights Human Rights Crisis