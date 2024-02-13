Pakistan Elections
J·Feb 13, 2024, 02:09 pm
Imran Khan rules out coalition with PML-N, PPP
J·Feb 12, 2024, 12:13 pm
Pakistan's election commission releases final results of controversy-marred polls
J·Feb 11, 2024, 09:46 am
Pakistani courts flooded with petitions challenging Feb 8 election results
J·Feb 10, 2024, 01:28 pm
With Imran Khan-backed independents gaining majority, Pakistan’s powerful army calls for a unified government
J·Feb 10, 2024, 12:12 pm
Political uncertainty casts shadow on PCB leadership with Mohsin Naqvi's appointment
J·Feb 10, 2024, 11:45 am
Pakistan elections: Outcome still in the balance, independent observers highlight grey areas
J·Feb 09, 2024, 03:15 pm
Pakistan's former PM Nawaz Sharif claims victory in national elections
J·Feb 09, 2024, 07:22 am
Imran Khan's party claims victory in Pak elections; Nawaz Sharif's PML-N makes counterclaim
J·Feb 08, 2024, 05:38 am
More than 17,000 candidates to contest elections in Pakistan
J·Feb 07, 2024, 09:16 am
From jail, Pakistan's Imran Khan asks supporters to wait by poll stations after vote
J·Dec 24, 2023, 09:00 am
Pakistan elections: Candidates rush to file nomination papers as deadline looms
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.