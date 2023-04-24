oath
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Dipankar Datta is sworn in as a Supreme Court judge
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
DY Chandrachud becomes India's 50th Chief Justice
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Raaj Kumar Anand, an AAP MLA, takes the oath of office as a Delhi Minister
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
6 new judges of Telangana HC take oath
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Nitish Kumar to take oath as Bihar CM for 8th time today
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Droupadi Murmu takes oath as 15th President of India
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Shinde Takes Oath As Maha CM, Fadnavis Dy CM
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Three Delhi HC judges take oath of office
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.