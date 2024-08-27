NTA
J·Aug 27, 2024, 11:06 am
Students can now take SWAYAM exams at their own universities, UGC introduces new framework
J·Aug 02, 2024, 11:09 am
NEET-UG 2024: SC asks NTA to avoid "flip-flops"; no systematic fraud in exam
J·Jul 22, 2024, 02:13 pm
SC seeks correct answer from IIT-Delhi experts of a NEET-UG question
J·Jul 08, 2024, 12:24 pm
If sanctity of exam is lost, re-test has to be ordered: SC on NEET-UG 2024
J·Jun 28, 2024, 06:50 am
LS adjourned as opposition pushes for discussion on NEET, Rahul Gandhi leads charge
J·Jun 24, 2024, 01:51 pm
"Chor machaye shor...": Jitan Ram Manjhi's attack on RJD amid NEET-UG row
J·Jun 09, 2024, 09:06 am
I will be your voice in Parliament: Rahul Gandhi to students amid "NEET exam row"
J·Jun 13, 2023, 06:28 pm
NEET 2023: Two students share top rank; highest number of qualifying candidates from UP
J·May 26, 2023, 06:14 pm
NEET-UG to be held in Manipur on any date between June 3-5, CUET-UG from June 5-8
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
How To Prepare For NEET(U.G) In 15 Days?
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Mistakes to Avoid During NEET 2023 Preparation
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
4-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme launched
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
NTA allows TN students without Class 10 marks to apply for JEE
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Fact-finding team on NEET frisking to submit report in 4 weeks
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
NTA: JEE mains results declared, 14 students score 100/100
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.