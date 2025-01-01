Home
India
World
Middle East
America
Southeast Asia
South Asia
Far East
Europe
Africa
Recent posts
West Asia Conflict: Ceasefire Hopes, Israel's War Expansion, and Trump's Role in 2025
Taiwan's President Accuses China of Hindering Cross-Strait Dialogue, Calls for Peaceful Exchanges
University of Washington Launches First MA Program in Taiwan Studies in North America
South Korea's Ex-President Yoon Suk-yeol Faces Imminent Arrest: Anti-Corruption Chief
Karachi Traffic Chaos: ASWJ Sit-Ins Cause Citywide Jams at 60 Locations
Sports
Badminton
Football
Cricket
Athletics
Tennis
Hockey
Recent posts
Joakim Alexandersson Set to Debut More Players in Second Maldives Friendly
India's Chess Triumphs 2024: Gukesh's Historic World Title & Olympiad Gold Glory
India's Top Sporting Moments of 2024: T20 World Cup Glory, Record Paralympics, and More
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Mayank Agarwal & Abhishek Sharma Shine with Explosive Centuries
Tim Southee Enters PSL Season 10 Draft Former Kiwi Paceman Joins Gwadar Cricket Action
Economy & Business
Property
Banking
Business
Market
Energy
Recent posts
Sensex, Nifty Surge on First Trading Day of 2025: Maruti, M&M Among Top Gainers
India's Tobacco Exports Hit Record Rs12,005 Crores in FY2024 with 87% Growth Over Five Years
Zepto CEO Predicts Quick Commerce Will Rival E-Commerce by 2025
Hyundai Motor Achieves Record Domestic Sales in 2024 Despite December Dip
Mahindra & Mahindra Posts 16% Sales Growth in December; PVs Surge by 22%, SUVs by 18%
Showbiz
Web Series
Hollywood
Bollywood
Tollywood
Music
Television
Recent posts
The Kardashians Season 6 to Premiere February 6, 2025: First-Look Teaser Revealed
Rajinikanth Greets Fans Outside His Chennai Home on New Year 2025
Diljit Dosanjh Faces Legal Trouble Over Alleged Pro-Alcohol Songs at Ludhiana Concert
Ranbir Kapoor Welcomes 2025 with Heartfelt Hug for Alia Bhatt Amid Fireworks
2024: A Landmark Year for Kartik Aaryan with 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' and 'Chandu Champion
Nifty 2025
Market
T
The Hawk
·
Jan 01, 2025, 11:01 AM
Sensex, Nifty Surge on First Trading Day of 2025: Maruti, M&M Among Top Gainers