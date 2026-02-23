Nicola Carey
Healy set for career’s final ODI series, Mooney to keep wickets
WPL 2026: Kerr replaces injured Carey for MI as unchanged RCB elect to bowl first
WPL 2026: Nat Sciver-Brunt’s 65, Nicola Carey’s 32 not out carry MI to 161/5 against UPW
WPL 2026: Harmanpreet, Carey steer Mumbai Indians to dominant win over Gujarat Giants
'I’ve been lucky enough to find my way', says Nicola Carey on WPL opportunity
WPL 2026: Harmanpreet, Sciver-Brunt star as MI thrash DC by 50 runs (Ld)
WPL 2026: Kerr, Carey pick three wickets each as MI register 50-run win over DC
WPL 2026: Ismail, Illingworth and Carey join Mumbai Indians pre-season camp