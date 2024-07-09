NEP
Jul 09, 2024, 04:01 PM
Dharmendra Pradhan Calls Upon States To Work Together For Building A Collaborative Education System
Jan 11, 2024, 03:11 PM
Dharmendra Pradhan Attends Inaugural Session On Building Workforces For Future Development Of Skills For Industry 4.0 In Gandhinagar
Aug 27, 2023, 03:27 PM
NEP 2020 Working In Direction Of Giving Holistic Education To Promote Skill: Assam Guv
Aug 23, 2023, 06:39 AM
'Don't play with future of younger generation', Pradhan slams Shivakumar over NEP
Aug 22, 2023, 03:13 PM
Two-Day National Seminar On NEP 2020 At IIT Roorkee
Aug 19, 2023, 03:04 PM
'Political Vengeance': BC Nagesh Slams Karnataka Govt For Scrapping NEP 2020 From Next Academic Year
Aug 18, 2023, 02:01 PM
Impact Of National Education Policy 2020 On Industry
Aug 07, 2023, 02:24 PM
Several Landmark Initiatives Taken Up Under Nep 2020 For The Transformation Of Education Sector
Aug 02, 2023, 08:52 PM
CM Yogi Adityanath Reviews Implementation Of National Education Policy In UP Schools
Jul 30, 2023, 04:11 PM
Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam 2023 Concludes, Dharmendra Pradhan Delivers Valedictory Address
Jul 29, 2023, 02:24 PM
Uttarakhand CM Dhami Honours 94 Meritorious Students Of Class 10, 12
Jul 28, 2023, 02:03 PM
NEP 2020: India's Pathway To A Viksit Bharat
Jul 24, 2023, 02:30 PM
Modi To Inaugurate Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam On 3rd Anniversary Of NEP On 29th July In New Delhi
Jul 24, 2023, 02:16 PM
Celebrating The Successful 3 Years Of Implementation Of NEP, IIT Roorkee To Hold Its Convocation 2023 Ceremony
Jul 11, 2023, 08:33 AM
National Education Policy-2020 aims to make India Global Knowledge Superpower: President Murmu
Jul 08, 2023, 03:19 PM
Karnataka To Implement Its Own Education Policy In Place Of NEP