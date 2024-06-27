NEET-UG
J·Jun 27, 2024, 10:17 AM
NEET-UG paper leak case: CBI arrests 2 from Patna
J·Jun 27, 2024, 07:37 AM
"Govt committed to fair investigation of recent paper leaks, guilty will be punished": President Murmu
J·Jun 24, 2024, 01:51 PM
"Chor machaye shor...": Jitan Ram Manjhi's attack on RJD amid NEET-UG row
J·Jun 13, 2024, 09:30 AM
"There is no paper leak...government ready to give answers in court": Dharmendra Pradhan on NEET-UG exam controversy
J·Jun 09, 2024, 09:06 AM
I will be your voice in Parliament: Rahul Gandhi to students amid "NEET exam row"
J·May 26, 2023, 06:14 PM
NEET-UG to be held in Manipur on any date between June 3-5, CUET-UG from June 5-8
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
Delhi HC Dismisses Plea Seeking Postponement Of NEET-UG Exam
