NEET Retest
J·Jul 31, 2024, 04:08 pm
Counselling for NEET UG to start from August 14
J·Jul 08, 2024, 12:24 pm
If sanctity of exam is lost, re-test has to be ordered: SC on NEET-UG 2024
J·Jun 20, 2024, 10:26 am
Bihar: Arrested student confesses NEET question paper the same as he got a day before exam
J·Jun 14, 2024, 08:56 am
NEET-UG exam row: Supreme Court seeks response in two weeks from Centre, NTA, others on CBI probe into "irregularities"
J·Jun 13, 2024, 07:24 am
Results of 1,563 NEET UG candidates cancelled: National Testing Authority tells Supreme Court re-exam on June 23
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.