NDMA
J·Jul 31, 2024, 02:14 pm
National Disaster Management Authority issues 'red alert' for several Uttarakhand districts
J·Apr 30, 2024, 02:25 pm
Uttarakhand Char-Dham Yatra: NDMA Conducts Tabletop Exercise To Review Preparations
J·Jul 09, 2023, 01:36 pm
At least 76 died, 133 injured due to heavy rains in Pakistan
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
'All Preparations Made For Char Dham Yatra': CM Dhami After Overseeing Mock Drill By NDMA
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Joshimath Land Subsidence: Monitoring Situation Every Day: Dhami
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
'Do Not Shoot The Messenger': Kharge On NDMA Guidelines To Govt Agencies On Posts Concerning Joshimath Land Subsidence
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Death toll in devastating Pakistan flooding reaches 1,596
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Death toll in catastrophic Pakistan flooding reaches 1,559
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
97 dead, 101 injured due to torrential rain in Pak
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Assam Flood: Toll Rises To 30; Marginal Improvement In Situation
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.