NDA presidential candidate

featuredfeatured
Uttar Pradesh
John DoeJ
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

SP MLAs In UP Cross Vote In Presidential Poll

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

President Poll: Cong MLAs Cross-Vote In Favour Of Murmu

featuredfeatured
Andhra Pradesh
John DoeJ
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

TDP To Support Droupadi Murmu In President Poll

featuredfeatured
Uttarakhand
John DoeJ
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

NDA Presidential Candidate Droupadi Murmu To Visit Uttarakhand On July 11

Join our newsletter 🎉

Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.
  • Select...
  • Select...
subsc