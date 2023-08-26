NCPCR
J·Aug 26, 2023, 12:10 am
NCPCR, Owaisi, Priyanka condemn slapping of minority student in UP
J·Jun 21, 2023, 04:29 pm
NCPCR seeks report from Bengal govt on children injured in bomb blast
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
NCPCR Holds Workshop On ‘Child Rights: Contemporary Challenges In Telangana’
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
NCPCR recommends removal of mazaars from school premises in Vidisha
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Kids in protest: Child rights panel wants FIR against Aditya Thackeray
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Hyderabad gangrape: Explain 3-day delay in filing FIR, asks NCPCR
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.