Nauni Varsity
J
·
Jul 05, 2023, 03:41 pm
10 Nauni Varsity Students To Attend Month-Long Training Programme At AIT Bangkok
J
·
Jun 06, 2023, 02:31 pm
Nauni Varsity’s Students Bag Second Position In State-Level Hackathon
J
·
May 27, 2023, 03:00 pm
Scientists Discuss Issues Affecting Plant Health At National Symposium At Nauni Varsity
J
·
May 15, 2023, 03:32 pm
Nauni Varsity, Himgiri Agri Solutions To Collaborate On Upscaling Farm Tech; Develop Farming Certificate Course
