National Testing Agency
J·Jul 31, 2024, 04:08 PM
Counselling for NEET UG to start from August 14
J·Jul 29, 2024, 12:15 PM
SC declines to entertain PIL challenging cancellation of UGC-NET exam
J·Jul 01, 2024, 11:11 AM
NEET-UG: After two weeks, SC to hear plea alleging OMR sheet manipulation
J·Nov 21, 2023, 12:17 PM
UGC to update syllabi of subjects of UGC-NET
J·May 20, 2023, 12:41 AM
CUET (UG) 2023 rescheduled for candidates of J&K
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
How To Prepare For NEET(U.G) In 15 Days?
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
Mistakes to Avoid During NEET 2023 Preparation
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
Girls' humiliation at a Kerala NEET testing centre raises questions about the National Testing Agency
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
JEE-Main Result Out, 24 Students Score 100% Marks
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
Delhi HC Dismisses Plea Seeking Postponement Of NEET-UG Exam
