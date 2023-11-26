National Disaster Management Authority
J·Nov 26, 2023, 03:24 pm
'Plasma Cutter To Aid Removal Of Auger Machine, Blades From Debris': Micro-Tunneling Expert Amid Uttarkashi Rescue Ops
J·Nov 24, 2023, 03:34 pm
Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Workers To Be Rescued By This Evening, Asserts ONGC Director
J·Nov 24, 2023, 03:32 pm
'Reassurance Is Biggest Support To Someone': Medical Experts On Health Condition Of 41 Workers Trapped In Silkyara Tunnel
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Plea Seeks Court's Intervention Into Joshimath Sinking, SC Says Mention Matter On Jan 10
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
9 Indians were among the 10 people killed in the Maldives fire
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.