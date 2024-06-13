Nassau County Stadium
J·Jun 13, 2024, 07:44 am
Bulldozers arrive to dismantle Nassau County International Stadium following IND-USA T20WC clash
J·Jun 12, 2024, 02:32 pm
T20 WC: India skipper Rohit Sharma wins toss, elects to field against USA; Monank Patel misses out
J·Jun 10, 2024, 02:16 pm
T20 WC: In clash of unbeaten sides, South Africa win toss, opt to bat against Bangladesh
J·Jun 09, 2024, 03:10 pm
T20 WC: Pakistan captain Babar Azam wins toss, opts to field against arch-rival India
J·Jun 08, 2024, 01:06 pm
"Virat will have to tone down his aggression....": Mohammed Kaif on batter's role against Pakistan in T20 WC clash
