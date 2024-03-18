Namaz Incident
J·Mar 18, 2024, 09:42 AM
3 more held for attack on international students offering namaz in Gujarat
J·Mar 18, 2024, 08:09 AM
After attack, Gujarat University to shift foreign students to new hostel, strengthen security
J·Mar 08, 2024, 11:54 AM
Delhi Police suspends cop for 'kicking' namazis in Inderlok; area tense
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
Lucknow's Lulu Mall Turns Into Communal Cauldron
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.