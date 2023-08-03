Municipal
J·Aug 03, 2023, 04:22 pm
UP Govt To Establish Animal Birth Control Centers In All Municipal Corporations
J·Jun 02, 2023, 01:58 pm
UP CM Stresses On Mutual Competition Among Municipal Corporation, Municipality, Nagar Panchayats For Better Performance
J·May 19, 2023, 04:05 pm
'Make Municipal Corporations Self-Reliant' CM Yogi Tells Newly Elected Mayors
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Govt Aims To Provide Employment To 51 Lakh Youths In Districts With 17 Municipal Corporations
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
US Mission, Indian Govt Cele-brate Vadodara's First-Ever Municipal Bond Issuance
