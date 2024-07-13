Modi govt
J·Jul 13, 2024, 12:17 pm
"Modi Government's betrayal of J-K continues unabated": Kharge after MHA amends Jammu & Kashmir Reorganization Act
J·Jun 14, 2023, 02:04 pm
Political harassment, vendetta by Modi govt: Cong on TN minister Senthil Balaji's arrest
J·Jun 13, 2023, 03:40 pm
Modi govt gave youngsters 58% more jobs than previous govt : Irani
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Appalling response to 'real appeal': Cong criticises Jaishankar for accusing Siddaramaiah of politicising Sudan issue
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Maha Cong criticises Modi government on Adani, Rahul disqualification; claims democracy in peril
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Left wing extremism-hit districts decline by 70% under Modi govt: Shah
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Nothing Can Happen, To Everything Possible: Nadda On 8 Yrs Of Modi Govt
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.