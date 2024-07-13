Modi govt

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Jul 13, 2024, 12:17 pm

"Modi Government's betrayal of J-K continues unabated": Kharge after MHA amends Jammu &amp; Kashmir Reorganization Act

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Jun 14, 2023, 02:04 pm

Political harassment, vendetta by Modi govt: Cong on TN minister Senthil Balaji's arrest

featuredfeatured
Uttar Pradesh
John DoeJ
·Jun 13, 2023, 03:40 pm

Modi govt gave youngsters 58% more jobs than previous govt : Irani

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm

Appalling response to 'real appeal': Cong criticises Jaishankar for accusing Siddaramaiah of politicising Sudan issue

featuredfeatured
Maharashtra
John DoeJ
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm

Maha Cong criticises Modi government on Adani, Rahul disqualification; claims democracy in peril

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm

Left wing extremism-hit districts decline by 70% under Modi govt: Shah

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm

Nothing Can Happen, To Everything Possible: Nadda On 8 Yrs Of Modi Govt

Join our newsletter 🎉

Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.
  • Select...
  • Select...
subsc

OUR OFFICE

New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

Download Mobile App