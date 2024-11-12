Home
India
World
Middle East
America
Southeast Asia
South Asia
Far East
Europe
Africa
Recent posts
Lahore's toxic smog now visible from space
Unrest among workers, inexperienced interim governmet hurts Bangladesh's garment industry
Discarding decades of dynastic politics, Sri Lankans to vote for change in parliament poll
Kremlin calls reports of talks between Putin, Trump "pure fiction"
US: Donald Trump announces Tom Homan will be his 'border czar'
Sports
Badminton
Football
Cricket
Athletics
Tennis
Hockey
Recent posts
Wrestler Sikandar Shaikh crowned Rustam-E-Hind; eyes place in India's Asian Games 2026 squad
Not looking at WTC, every series important: Gautam Gambhir ahead of crucial BGT clash
1st T20I: South Africa win toss, opt to field against India
Korean Masters: Kiran George marches into men's singles semifinals
CWI bans Alzarri Joseph for 2 matches after his on-field spat with ODI skipper Shai Hope
Economy & Business
Property
Banking
Business
Market
Energy
Recent posts
Maruti Suzuki launches new Dzire with entry price of Rs 6.79 lakh, to compete with Hyundai Aura, Tata Tiago, Honda Amaze
India to witness transformative changes by 2030 as it becomes world's 3rd largest economy
USD 100 billion bilateral trade with Russia by 2030 is realistic, says EAM Jaishankar
India's forex reserves decline for fifth week, possibly due to RBI selling
Tata Motors' consolidated profits fell 11% to Rs 3343 crores in July-September
Showbiz
Web Series
Hollywood
Bollywood
Tollywood
Music
Television
Recent posts
New drama series 'Waack Girls' announced, to be released on this date
Veteran Bengali actor Manoj Mitra dies, CM Mamata Banerjee pays condolences
SC extends interim protection from arrest to Actor Siddique in rape case
Diwali khatam... Alpha shuru!: Sharvari hits gym
You graciously lead, teach me how to be strong: Parineeti's birthday message for "Ragaii" is all about love
Mixed Reality India
T
The Hawk
·
Nov 12, 2024, 07:02 AM
IIT Madras Virtual Reality Centre XTIC to launch National Academic Partnership to boost Research in XR