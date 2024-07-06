Ministry Of Culture
J·Jul 06, 2024, 03:23 pm
Ministry Of Culture Initiates Project PARI For The 46th World Heritage Committee Meeting
J·Sep 13, 2023, 01:37 pm
Ministry Of Culture Successfully Conducted The Swachhata Campaign
J·Sep 09, 2023, 02:12 pm
G20 Craft Bazaar: Showcasing Uttarakhand's Diverse Handicrafts
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Ministry of Culture releases the third Comic book on stories of 20 Tribal Freedom Fighters
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
In honor of the martyrs of Kargil War, Ministry of Culture organizes a special performance 'Kargil Ek Shaurya Gatha'
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.