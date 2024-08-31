Middle East tension
J·Aug 31, 2024, 11:10 am
15 ISIS operatives killed in joint operation with Iraq, says US military
J·Apr 14, 2024, 12:09 pm
Israel vows victory and Iran warns against retaliation after attack
J·Apr 14, 2024, 07:18 am
Netanyahu vows victory after Iran strikes as Israel airspace reopens, fears of wider conflict grow
J·Apr 13, 2024, 02:01 pm
India in touch with Iran to secure release of 17 nationals onboard Tehran seized Israeli-linked ship
J·Jan 10, 2024, 01:19 pm
Yemen's Houthis say they targeted US ship 'providing support' to Israel
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.