Market Trends
J·Aug 29, 2024, 09:19 am
Sensex surges to record high, gains 400 points; nifty reaches all-time peak
J·Aug 12, 2024, 10:56 am
Stock market closes flat: Adani stocks rebound after initial dip, Hindenburg report fails to deter sentiment
J·Dec 14, 2023, 04:28 am
Market soars to new heights as Federal Reserve signals shift: Sensex and Nifty surges amid global economic optimism
J·Sep 24, 2023, 07:33 am
Eight of top 10 firms lose Rs 2.28 lakh cr in mcap; HDFC Bank, Reliance biggest laggards
J·Sep 21, 2023, 06:22 pm
Sebi board clears various proposals; discusses tech trends in securities market
J·Sep 20, 2023, 09:05 am
BSE Sensex down more than 800 points, falls below 67K mark
