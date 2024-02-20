Maratha community
J·Feb 20, 2024, 04:57 am
Special session of Maharashtra Assembly to commence today, Maratha quota likely on agenda
J·Feb 16, 2024, 04:53 am
Maharashtra Backward Class Commission submits report on Maratha reservation; CM Shinde urges activist Manoj Jarange to end fast
J·Jan 26, 2024, 01:45 pm
Jarange-Patil Demands Maratha Quotas in 24-Hour Ultimatum to Maha Govt
J·Jan 15, 2024, 08:52 am
Manoj Jarange Set to Commence Indefinite Fast for Maratha Quota in Mumbai on January 26
J·Sep 10, 2023, 06:24 am
Vexatious issue of Marathas quota keeps running up against 50% cap
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.