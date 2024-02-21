Manoj Jarange
J·Feb 21, 2024, 11:27 am
Convert draft notification on 'blood relatives' of Kunbi Marathas into law: Manoj Jarange
J·Feb 20, 2024, 11:28 am
It doesn't matter: Jarange demands Maratha quota under OBC category
J·Jan 27, 2024, 08:35 am
CM Shinde Meets Maratha Quota Activist Jarange
J·Jan 20, 2024, 08:06 am
Maratha Quota Activist, Manoj Jarange, Initiates Protest March to Mumbai, Vowing to Persevere Until last breath
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.