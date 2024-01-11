Maldives Tourism
J·Jan 11, 2024, 12:46 pm
President Muizzu Collaborates with Premier Li to Boost Chinese Tourist Arrivals in the Maldives
J·Jan 09, 2024, 01:52 pm
Maldives Seeks Increased Chinese Tourism Amid Diplomatic Tensions with India
J·Jan 09, 2024, 11:11 am
Maldives Tourism Board Strongly Condemns Ministers' Remarks against PM Modi, Vows Damage Control
J·Jan 08, 2024, 02:20 pm
Indian Tourist Influx Surpasses 2 Lakh Annually in Maldives Post-COVID, Tops Global Figures
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.