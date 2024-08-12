Maldives-India relations
J·Aug 12, 2024, 08:31 am
Maldivian President Muizzu reaffirms commitment to strengthening historical connections between two countries
J·May 11, 2024, 02:30 pm
Maldives Minister says 76 Indian military personnel replaced by civilians
J·Mar 06, 2024, 11:58 am
Maldives not to renew agreement with India for hydrographic surveys; to do on its own: President Muizzu
J·Mar 05, 2024, 08:51 am
No Indian troops to remain in Maldives, not even in civilian clothing: Mohamed Muizzu
J·Jan 14, 2024, 11:35 am
Maldives asks India to Recall Troops by March 15 Amid Diplomatic Tensions
J·Jan 08, 2024, 09:29 am
Indian High Commissioner's Meeting with Maldivian Official Amid Diplomatic Tensions Over PM Modi Remarks
