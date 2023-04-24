Mahinda Rajapaksa
Massive crowd to march to Colombo demanding Sri Lankan Prez, govt to step-down
Sri Lankan CID grills Mahinda over May 9 violence
Lankan prison inmates employed to attack anti-govt protesters? Probe ordered
Protests at Lankan naval base housing ex-PM Mahinda
Death toll in Sri Lanka violence rises to 8; over 200 injured
Mahinda faces calls for arrest as 5 killed in violence
Sri Lankan PM's house set afire; 2 shot, several hurt in protests
Amid resignation report, Rajapaksa says he is ready to make 'any sacrifice'
