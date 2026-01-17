Maharashtra municipal elections

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 17, 2026, 12:02 PM

BMC polls jolt Eknath Shinde; dynasty factor, weak local connect blamed for poor show

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 16, 2026, 06:25 PM

Huge blow for ex-gangster Arun Gawli as both his daughters lose BMC polls

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 16, 2026, 10:52 AM

CM Fadnavis congratulates Maha, Mumbai unit chiefs over BJP's stellar performance in civic polls

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 16, 2026, 05:06 AM

Counting begins in 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra (Ld)

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 16, 2026, 04:36 AM

Counting for Maharashtra's 29 municipal corporations, including BMC, begins

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 15, 2026, 03:42 PM

Maha civic polls: Polling marred by violence, technical glitches and voter list anomalies

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 15, 2026, 10:21 AM

Uddhav Thackeray demands suspension of SEC Commissioner over voter-list ‘errors’, 'erasable' ink

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 15, 2026, 09:50 AM

Maha local polls: Sonali Bendre displays inked finger, Bhagyashree hopes for cleaner air

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 15, 2026, 06:09 AM

Maha local polls: Oppn accuses ruling alliance of money power, blames SEC for mismanagement

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 15, 2026, 04:59 AM

Maha local polls: Technical glitches affect polling at several places; Minister goes booth hunting for one hour

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 13, 2026, 05:29 PM

Maharashtra: Candidates allowed door-to-door campaigning in 29 civic bodies till tomorrow

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 12, 2026, 02:50 PM

Thackeray brothers' reunion is their fight for existence: Murlidhar Mohol on Maha civic polls (IANS Interview)

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Dec 31, 2025, 05:11 PM

BJP strikes early with six unopposed wins in Maharashtra municipal polls