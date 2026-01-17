Maharashtra municipal elections
BMC polls jolt Eknath Shinde; dynasty factor, weak local connect blamed for poor show
Huge blow for ex-gangster Arun Gawli as both his daughters lose BMC polls
CM Fadnavis congratulates Maha, Mumbai unit chiefs over BJP's stellar performance in civic polls
Counting begins in 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra (Ld)
Counting for Maharashtra's 29 municipal corporations, including BMC, begins
Maha civic polls: Polling marred by violence, technical glitches and voter list anomalies
Uddhav Thackeray demands suspension of SEC Commissioner over voter-list ‘errors’, 'erasable' ink
Maha local polls: Sonali Bendre displays inked finger, Bhagyashree hopes for cleaner air
Maha local polls: Oppn accuses ruling alliance of money power, blames SEC for mismanagement
Maha local polls: Technical glitches affect polling at several places; Minister goes booth hunting for one hour
Maharashtra: Candidates allowed door-to-door campaigning in 29 civic bodies till tomorrow
Thackeray brothers' reunion is their fight for existence: Murlidhar Mohol on Maha civic polls (IANS Interview)
BJP strikes early with six unopposed wins in Maharashtra municipal polls