Maharashtra civic polls

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 17, 2026, 04:48 PM

PM Modi’s development agenda overshadowed divisive ‘INDI alliance’: BJP on Maha civic polls win

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 16, 2026, 09:52 AM

After Mahayuti's good show in Maha, Bommai predicts BJP-JD(S) win in Greater Bengaluru Authority polls

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 16, 2026, 05:41 AM

'Whether it is LS or municipal elections, outcome has been consistent': Shiv Sena expresses confidence

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 15, 2026, 02:11 AM

Maharashtra votes today in high-stakes polls across 29 civic bodies

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 14, 2026, 03:35 PM

Marathi and Hindu inseparable: Fadnavis doubles down pitch for Mumbai Mayor (IANS Interview)

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 14, 2026, 10:31 AM

Mumbai’s mayor will be from Mahayuti: Maha BJP MLA

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Dec 30, 2025, 06:10 PM

BMC polls: Maha witnesses unrest across parties over ticket distribution