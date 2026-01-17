Maharashtra civic polls
PM Modi’s development agenda overshadowed divisive ‘INDI alliance’: BJP on Maha civic polls win
After Mahayuti's good show in Maha, Bommai predicts BJP-JD(S) win in Greater Bengaluru Authority polls
'Whether it is LS or municipal elections, outcome has been consistent': Shiv Sena expresses confidence
Maharashtra votes today in high-stakes polls across 29 civic bodies
Marathi and Hindu inseparable: Fadnavis doubles down pitch for Mumbai Mayor (IANS Interview)
Mumbai’s mayor will be from Mahayuti: Maha BJP MLA
BMC polls: Maha witnesses unrest across parties over ticket distribution