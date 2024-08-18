Lightning Death Prevention

featuredfeatured
Odisha
John DoeJ
·Aug 18, 2024, 08:52 am

Odisha Govt takes initiative to plant 20 lakh palm trees to reduce lightning-related incidents

Join our newsletter 🎉

Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.
  • Select...
  • Select...
subsc

OUR OFFICE

New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

Download Mobile App