Kuldeep Sengar

The Hawk
The Hawk·Feb 08, 2026, 08:26 AM

SC likely to hear Kuldeep Singh Sengar's bail plea in custodial death case on Feb 9

The Hawk
The Hawk·Jan 19, 2026, 11:03 AM

Delhi HC rejects Sengar’s plea for suspension of sentence in custodial death case

The Hawk
The Hawk·Dec 29, 2025, 11:17 AM

Major justice for the victim: Kiran Bedi after SC’s verdict in Unnao rape case

The Hawk
The Hawk·Dec 29, 2025, 07:54 AM

'This intervention sends a strong message': Swati Maliwal welcomes SC's decision staying suspension of Sengar's sentence

The Hawk
The Hawk·Dec 29, 2025, 07:09 AM

'Situation here is peculiar': SC hints staying Delhi HC order suspending Sengar's sentence in Unnao rape case

The Hawk
The Hawk·Dec 26, 2025, 09:37 AM

Family members of Unnao rape survivor, activists protest outside Delhi HC against Sengar’s bail

The Hawk
The Hawk·Dec 24, 2025, 05:57 AM

'Sometimes court decisions are difficult to understand': SP on Delhi HC suspending Kuldeep Singh Sengar's sentence

The Hawk
The Hawk·Dec 24, 2025, 05:47 AM

Will move SC to challenge Kuldeep Singh Sengar's bail: Unnao rape survivor