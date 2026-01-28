Khelo India Beach Games

The Hawk·Jan 28, 2026, 01:36 PM

TN beach volleyball medalists felicitated by Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin

The Hawk·Jan 13, 2026, 09:33 AM

How tug-of-war transformed farmer’s son Akshay Patil’s life

The Hawk·Jan 10, 2026, 11:57 AM

KIBG 2026: Karnataka swim to overall crown; Tamil Nadu second, Manipur third

The Hawk·Jan 10, 2026, 07:44 AM

KIBG 2026: Prasanna Bendre transitions to a new weight category in just 20 days, underlines his supremacy in Pencak Silat

The Hawk·Jan 09, 2026, 03:14 PM

KIBG 2026: Kerala men, Odisha women retain Beach Soccer gold medals; Madhya Pradesh atop standings

The Hawk·Jan 09, 2026, 12:28 PM

KIBG 2026: Khelo India is giving us a platform like beach games, which is big, says Diu's Prasanna Behindre

The Hawk·Jan 08, 2026, 04:21 PM

KIBG 2026: Local favourite Prasanna Bendre bags Tanding gold; Tamil Nadu win big in Beach Volleyball

The Hawk·Jan 08, 2026, 01:17 PM

Khelo India Beach Games 2026: Haryana women, Delhi men clinch sepak-takraw gold

The Hawk·Jan 07, 2026, 11:06 AM

Pencak Silat athlete, street hawker in North Kolkata Raja Das continues to impress by winning gold at KIBG 2026

The Hawk·Jan 07, 2026, 10:56 AM

Against the odds: How Pravin Kumari led Himachal Pradesh to historic win at Khelo India Beach Games 2026

The Hawk·Jan 06, 2026, 03:58 PM

KIBG 2026: Local favourite Princess Alexander Thomas, WB’s Raja Das clinch gold medals in Pencak Silat