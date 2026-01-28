Khelo India Beach Games
TN beach volleyball medalists felicitated by Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin
How tug-of-war transformed farmer’s son Akshay Patil’s life
KIBG 2026: Karnataka swim to overall crown; Tamil Nadu second, Manipur third
KIBG 2026: Prasanna Bendre transitions to a new weight category in just 20 days, underlines his supremacy in Pencak Silat
KIBG 2026: Kerala men, Odisha women retain Beach Soccer gold medals; Madhya Pradesh atop standings
KIBG 2026: Khelo India is giving us a platform like beach games, which is big, says Diu's Prasanna Behindre
KIBG 2026: Local favourite Prasanna Bendre bags Tanding gold; Tamil Nadu win big in Beach Volleyball
Khelo India Beach Games 2026: Haryana women, Delhi men clinch sepak-takraw gold
Pencak Silat athlete, street hawker in North Kolkata Raja Das continues to impress by winning gold at KIBG 2026
Against the odds: How Pravin Kumari led Himachal Pradesh to historic win at Khelo India Beach Games 2026
KIBG 2026: Local favourite Princess Alexander Thomas, WB’s Raja Das clinch gold medals in Pencak Silat