Khawaja Asif statement

featuredfeatured
Jammu and Kashmir
The HawkT
The Hawk·Sep 19, 2024, 02:28 PM

"What Pakistan has to do with us?": Omar Abdullah over Pak minister's Article 370 rant

Join our newsletter 🎉

Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.
  • Select...
  • Select...
subsc