Khalistani separatist
J·Jun 04, 2024, 05:33 am
Amritpal Singh leads from Khadoor Sahib seat with over 50,000 votes
J·Sep 29, 2023, 05:55 pm
India-Canada issue discussed with Blinken & both sides came out 'better informed': Jaishankar
J·Sep 26, 2023, 07:55 pm
EAM Jaishankar asks UN member states not to allow 'political convenience' to determine responses to terrorism, extremism
J·Sep 21, 2023, 09:27 pm
There is degree of prejudice: MEA on Trudeau's allegations against India on killing of Khalistani separatist
J·Sep 20, 2023, 10:38 pm
India-Canada diplomatic row: US favours investigation into Trudeau's allegations
J·Sep 20, 2023, 09:46 pm
Exercise 'utmost caution' in view of anti-India activities, 'politically-condoned' hate crimes in Canada: India to its citizens
