Kenya Protests
J·Jul 05, 2024, 07:16 am
Kenya rights groups decry abductions as government cracks down on protests
J·Jun 27, 2024, 08:45 am
More protests on the horizon in Kenya despite president's tax climbdown
J·Jun 26, 2024, 02:06 pm
Kenyan protesters promise more rallies after at least 23 die in clashes
J·Jun 26, 2024, 01:58 pm
At least 23 killed during Kenya anti-tax protests
J·Jun 25, 2024, 02:08 pm
Kenya's parliament compound stormed, building set ablaze: Report
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.